Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE KKR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

