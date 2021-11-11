Denali Advisors LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,973. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

