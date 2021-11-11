Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

