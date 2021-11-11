Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $91.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69. Denbury has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $7,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $1,896,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

