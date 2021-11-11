DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has an in-line rating on the stock. DermTech traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.05. 6,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 982,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DermTech by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

