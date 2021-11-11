Desjardins Comments on CGI Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of GIB opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. CGI has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CGI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $216,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

