Desjardins Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$202.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHMEF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $154.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

