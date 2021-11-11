Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $146.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.93.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

