Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $29.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

