Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $42.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

IGT opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

