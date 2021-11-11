Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

