Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €38.88 ($45.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.32. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a fifty-two week high of €39.25 ($46.18). The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.