Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

