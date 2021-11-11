Devery Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 97.5% against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $369,013.59 and approximately $7,693.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

