Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HZNOF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

