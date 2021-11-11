DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

