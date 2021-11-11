DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.