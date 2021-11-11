Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,792. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $41,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.