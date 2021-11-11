Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $24.84. Digi International shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 334 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

