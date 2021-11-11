Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RYB Education were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RYB Education in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. RYB Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

RYB Education Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

