Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $116,000 in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Organovo alerts:

In other Organovo news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONVO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Organovo Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.