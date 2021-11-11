Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $186,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

