Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,323 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $756.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

