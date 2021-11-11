Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,047 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

