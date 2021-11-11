Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $618.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

