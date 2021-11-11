Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

