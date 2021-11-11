DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $210.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

