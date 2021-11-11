Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.89. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

