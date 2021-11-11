DraftKings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.41) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

