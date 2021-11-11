DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.48.

DKNG opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

