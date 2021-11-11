DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get DZS alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,503. The firm has a market cap of $376.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.