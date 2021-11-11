Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.35

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

