East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

