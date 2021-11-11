Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,339. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock worth $291,117 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

