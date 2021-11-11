Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 0.8%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 451,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,250,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

