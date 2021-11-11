Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.