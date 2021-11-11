eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

EFTR opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

