EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $76.57 million and $1.33 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

