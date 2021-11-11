eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,622. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

