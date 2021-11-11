Eimear P. Bonner Sells 35,301 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.15 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

