Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.05. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 35,595 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

