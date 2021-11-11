Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

