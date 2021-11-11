Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $257.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.18.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:LLY opened at $264.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

