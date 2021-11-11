Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

