Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,243. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

