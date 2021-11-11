Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

EMA opened at C$58.96 on Thursday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.75.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

