Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 105.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

