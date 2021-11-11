Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,699.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.46.

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.30. 632,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

