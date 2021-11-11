Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires 38,653 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Molecular Templates comprises 1.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,354. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

