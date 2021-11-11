Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 62,013 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 32,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,956. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last quarter.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

